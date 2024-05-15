Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is set to sleep at home tonight after meeting his bail conditions.

The Lagos State Police Command released Portable after he spent a night in their custody.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, confirmed the release, stating that Portable was released this afternoon.

ALSO READ:Bauchi CP meets quasi-security outfits, warns against violating human rights

When asked if Portable had resolved the underlying issues, Hundeyin replied, “I have no idea about it, but what I can say is that he has been granted bail.”

Tribune Online earlier reported that Portable was arrested on Tuesday due to his alleged refusal to pay the remaining balance for a G-Wagon he purchased.

Portable had reportedly paid only N13 million for the vehicle, which was worth N27 million, leaving a balance of N14 million unpaid.