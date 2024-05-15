Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has warned against violations of human rights for whatever reasons.

The Police Commissioner gave the warning when he met with quasi-security outfits across the state in a bid to sensitise the entire local security community on aspects related to the mode of operations.

The sensitization meeting was prompted following a meticulous appraisal of their operational activities for a period under review and finding some elements of human rights violations as regards their mode of operations.

The CP therefore mandated all the security outfits across the state to step down the sensitization to their members.

He further tasked the outfits to strictly adhere to the law of the land and abstain from transgression.

While appreciating their selfless commitments towards ensuring a safer and more secure Bauchi state, the Commissioner of Police pledged to continue equipping the quasi-security outfits with prerequisite knowledge to ensure their operation in a manner compatible with the standard operational procedures.

He further enjoined them to be mindful of how they go about their operations, especially in fighting crimes and criminalities, as contained in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer.

