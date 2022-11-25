Popular gospel music artiste, Sammie Okposo is dead

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment, Sammie Okposo has died.

The music icon tragically passed away today, 25th of November, 2022. The cause of his death is still sketchy at the moment.

Confirming the death, his colleague, Frank Edward took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the music icon.

He wrote, “What did I just hear!!! 💔 uncle Sammie 💔💔💔.”

Sammie Okposo who was born on May 30, 1971 died at the age of 51.

The ace gospel musician was recently involved in a controversy after he admitted he was involved in an extramarital affair.

On January 24, 2022, Sammie Okposo apologised publicly to his wife, Ozioma, via his Instagram page for his infidelity. The apology came a day after a woman identified only as “African Doll” accused him of impregnating and abandoning her.