Popular gospel music artiste, Sammie Okposo is dead

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment, Sammie Okposo has died.

The music icon tragically passed away today, 25th of November, 2022. The cause of his death is still sketchy at the moment.

Confirming the death, his colleague, Frank Edward took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the music icon. 

He wrote, “What did I just hear!!! 💔 uncle Sammie 💔💔💔.”

Sammie Okposo who was born on May 30, 1971 died at the age of 51.

The ace gospel musician was recently involved in a controversy after he admitted he was involved in an extramarital affair.

On January 24, 2022, Sammie Okposo apologised publicly to his wife, Ozioma, via his Instagram page for his infidelity. The apology came a day after a woman identified only as “African Doll” accused him of impregnating and abandoning her.

 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos govt winning the war against crime ― Dr Hamzat

Latest News

Steve Babaeko joins Black Panther’s Danai Gurira, Others, In Advocacy for Women in…

Latest News

2023: INEC approves guidelines for conduct of political parties, finances

Latest News

PDP Gov candidate promises massive Medical Doctors production, Youth employment in…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More