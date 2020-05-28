Police rescue three kidnapped victims in Niger

Three female victims of a kidnap syndicate in Kpada Community, in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, have been rescued unhurt by the police operatives attached to the state’s command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The victims were identified as Adama Audu, Zainab Mumuni and Amina Ibrahim, while two others were not so lucky as they were said to have been shot dead by their abductors, as four others allegedly sustained gunshot injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, Mr Wasiu A. Abiodun, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), stated this in a press statement signed by him, a copy of which was obtained on Thursday by Tribune Online in Minna.

According to him, “On 10/ 5/ 2020, at about 2:315hours, information received that suspected kidnappers invaded Kpada Community, Lapai LGA, and reportedly kidnapped three women namely: Adama Audu, Zainab Mumuni and Amina Ibrahim while two others were shot dead and four persons sustained gunshot injuries.”

The release added that on receipt of the information, “a team of Policemen from Lapai Division of the state Police Command swung into action and rushed both the surviving victims and the bodies of the dead one to General Hospital Gulu for treatment and Autopsy reports.”

The release stated further that in the course of an investigation, “on May, 12th, 2020, that a team of Operation Puff-Adder at Lapai and local Vigilantes were mobilized and arrested two suspects: one Sani-Mohammed Kindi aged 27yrs, and Sani Jibrin aged 30yrs, both male of Ebbo village in Lapai Local Government Area of the state, adding that the three kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt”.

ASP Wasiu A. Abiodun disclosed further that the suspects have allegedly confessed to the crime, while, the case was still under investigation by the police.

In another development, the Police Spokesman stated that “on May, 11th, 2020 at about 12:30hours, that a team of Policemen from Tafa Division, while on patrol along Daupe/Daidai road intercepted and arrested one Nasiru Abdullahi ‘m’ of Gwagwa, Abuja with a locally-made revolver rifle wrapped with sack”.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have bought the rifle from one James Pada ‘m’ of the same address at the rate of seventy N 70,000.00 with the intention of carrying out armed robbery in the area.”

He, however, assured that case was still under investigation and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded on the matter by the police.

