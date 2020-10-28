Police, other security agencies form alliance to combat criminal acts in Osun

The Osun State Police Command and other security agencies in the state have started combing all the length and breadth of the state to free it from criminal acts that could cause retardation to the progress of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Undie Adie made this known via a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Yemisi on Wednesday.

According to the commissioner, “Osun State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, has embarked on intensive patrol of all nooks and crannies of the state in order to reclaim the public space from the criminal elements.

“This development followed a joint security management meeting with heads of sister security agencies to enforce the indefinite 24-hour curfew and decisively deal with all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and criminality in some parts of the state.

“These unlawful acts shall no longer be tolerated, as all legitimate means shall henceforth be applied to halt further acts of lawlessness.

” The police have embarked on intensive patrol of all nooks and crannies of the state to restore normalcy in the state.”

” We are doing this in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni for the immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the violent attacks on citizens, looting and wanton destruction of public and private properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest, he stressed.

