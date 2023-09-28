Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has announced plans to mobilise 100,000 women to boost the agricultural workforce along all value chains.

According to the Police Officers’ Wives, this move would mitigate risks of disorder due to food shortage.

Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, President of POWA who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing, said the project is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for food security.

The Inspector General of Police Wife, however, said she is committed to enhancing security through non-kinetic approaches being a national advocate of the Young Women in Agriculture (YWA), under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), initiative named Strategic Intervention Programme-ALPHA (SIP-ALPHA) to address the shortcomings in food supplies in the country.

“As the wife of the Nigerian Inspector General of Police, I am committed to enhancing security through non-kinetic approaches.

“Addressing food scarcity directly contributes to the United Nations Goal 2 zero hunger.

“As the president of POWA, I am mobilising 100,000 women to boost the agricultural workforce, strengthening the agricultural value chain to mitigate risks of disorder due to food shortage,” Egbetokun said.

Hon Tanko Adamu, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, said the committee would partner with POWA to attain food security and combat insecurity.

He noted that one of the principal mandates of the Committee is to initiate policies to harness the potential of Nigerians in the diaspora to support economic development.

The President of UNESCO REF, Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, called for the urgent need to address food security issues in the country.

He however called on relevant stakeholders to join forces with POWA in achieving self-sufficiency.

