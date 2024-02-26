Taraba Police Command, on Monday, said its collaboration with local hunters has yielded results as 40 kidnapped victims were rescued in Yorro Local Government Area of the State.

Mr David Iloyanomon, the Commissioner of Police in the state said the success was achieved due to a strategic use of the local hunters, who were familiar with the terrain.

The CP explained that the kidnappers’ den was located at the top Gongomaliki mountain where they normally sight security operatives afar and launch attacks on them.

“We deployed another strategy of using the local hunters and vigilante, who dislodged them, neutralised some and rescue 40 victims, while police operatives at strategic locations arrested 10 suspects, who were fleeing the mountain,” he said.

Iloyanomon noted that the rescued hostages were taken to the police clinic in Jalingo for examination and treatment after they regained freedom.

He said the victims were kidnapped from Dilla, Lanko, and Gampu communities of Yorro LGA, and Dekko and Kotsensi communities of Monkin B ward in Zing LGA.

While parading the rescued victims to Journalists, the CP explained that one of the rescued hostages had an eye plucked out by the kidnappers while another who had a gunshot injury was still in the hospital.

He also paraded 10 suspected kidnappers who were arrested by police operatives believed to be fleeing from the mountain.

Iloyanomon said the police would enhance the collaboration with Local hunters and vigilantes to guarantee safety of residents.