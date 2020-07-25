Police disperse Shiites holding procession of members death killed in 2014

The Nigeria Police in Zaria, Kaduna State has dispersed members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who were holding procession on the 6th anniversary of three sons of their leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and 32 others who were killed in 2014.

Recall that on July 25, 2014, there was a Quds demonstration in Zaria which led to the clash between the group and Nigerian Army and the death of three sons of the group’s leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and 32 others.

While the Commemoration of the July 25, 2014, Quds Programme was ongoing at Unguwar Bishar Cemetry, Zaria City, then six Hilux Trucks with armed policemen stormed the venue of the event and there was a clash between members of the sect and the security operatives.

However, Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello, Chairman Shuhada Foundation of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Zaria said on Saturday, the group was commemorating the martyrdom of their members who died on July 25, 2014.

He said the commemoration was an annual event that was usually observed by special prayers, lectures, and visiting the tombs of their martyrs.

Bello said the event was aimed at remembering our late members adding that: “we don’t want to forget our members who died in the unfortunate incidence on July 25, 2014.”

“For over forty years, the Islamic Movement annually observed the International Quds Day. The day is usually observed by the end of Ramadan and on July 25, 2014, our members were attacked in Zaria during the procession while observing the Day which led to the death of our members.” He said.

According to him, the organization commemorates the July 25, 2014 incidence at Fudiyya School at Babban Dodo area, Zaria city but this year the police cordoned the place.

He added that the organisation moved the event to Darur-Rahma, Dembo, along Jos Road, Zaria (where the martyrs were buried) similarly Police went and cordoned the area.

“We finally moved the event to Unguwar Bishar Cemetery and the Police also moved to the cemetery and started throwing tear gas and live bullets on our people,” he said.

Bello said the organization was observing its religious rights and they do not need to have permission or intimate the police over it.

When contacted ASP Mohammed Jalige, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, said he would reach the Police Area Commander, Zaria, and get back to our Reporter. At the time of filing the report, the police PRO has not reported back.

Tribune