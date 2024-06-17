Kano State Police Command has expressed disappointment and concern over the booing of the entourage of reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II on Eid day.

The incident occurred while the Emir was returning to his palace after Eid prayers, specifically in the vicinity of Festival Primary School and Zage/Zango areas.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), the command is monitoring the situation to ensure law and order are maintained and adequate security measures are in place to address any potential security threats.

The police have warned individuals intending to cause chaos or breach the peace during the Sallah celebration to desist from doing so, emphasising that the command will not tolerate any form of disturbance or violence.

