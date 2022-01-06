Police confirm one person killed during herders/farmers clash in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person whose body was found in the bush during a clash between herdsmen and farmers in Jigawa State and added that it is yet to confirm the actual casualty figure.

This was as some eyewitnesses said no fewer that 12 farmers were killed during the clash which took place at Matarar Gamji and Madaci villages in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

It was gathered that the clash occurred when the herders and their cattle allegedly invaded farmlands and destroyed farm produce in the two villages

An eyewitness, Idris Madaci, told Tribune Online that the herders and their cattle invaded the farmlands and destroyed the farm produce and this did not go down well with the farmers.

According to him: “When the famers tried to send them and their cattle out of the farmlands, the herdsmen allegedly attacked them with weapons including bows and arrows.”

When contacted over the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, ASP Lawal Shisu, confirmed the incident, saying “yes, there was a clash between herdsmen and farmers in two villages in Kirikasamma Local Government Area.”

ASP Shisu added that “the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Sale Tafida, visited the the area on Tuesday evening and the situation had been brought under control.”

According to him, one person was confirmed dead and his body was found in a bush, adding that “we are yet to confirm the actual number of casualties as the police are gathering all necessary information about the incident.”