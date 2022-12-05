Police confirm kidnap of Benue commissioner, 3 others

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Police confirm kidnap , Gunmen kidnap doctor , 11 died  of, Vigilante dies as Police rescue kidnap victims in Benue, Gunmen kill ex-deputy rector, LG information officer in Benue, Gunmen kill five, 28 killed in Benue communal clashes , Suspected herders Benue communities,Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community, Kidnappers release Benue PDP Assembly candidate after payment of N3m, Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community, Police arrest suspected cult , 23 killed as herders go on reprisal attack in Benue, 74 injured as flood ravages, suspected herders invade Benue communities, Benue State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm that the incessant herdsmen attacks have destroyed , infrastructure in the state.suspected herders kill four, 3 killed in Benue rival cult clash, police arrest 30 suspects, Benue volunteer guards arrest five suspected foreign fighters linked to Boko Haram, Suspected herders kill six in Benue, Benue police arrest Kuje prison escapee, Suspected herders kill, Police arrest officer, Police arrest four suspects, Five killed Benue, Suspected herders kill five, TY Danjuma's Foundation to expend over N1bn on Benue communities affected by insurgency, Benue governorship election: Idoma alleges marginalisation, rejects deputy governor slot, Police kill three

Benue Police command has confirmed the kidnap of the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu.

The commissioner was said to have been abducted alongside three others on Sunday.

Ogbu is a former Chairman of the Ado Local Government area he was said to be returning to Ado from Otukpo when he was kidnapped at a notorious Adankari junction along the Otukpo-Ado road at about 9 pm on Sunday.

It was also gathered that his official Hilux van in which he was travelling had been recovered by the police in Otukpo and rescue efforts have begun.

However, the State Command has confirmed the abduction of the commissioner and three others.

In a terse statement sent to our correspondent early hours of Monday, the command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police said, “incident confirmed, we are on our way to the area, I will give you more information when we get there.

As of the time of filing this report, no contact has been established with the kidnappers yet.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Townhall Meeting: Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Decry Rising Poverty, Insecurity

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

Rigged Prosperity: How 133 Million Nigerians Languish In Poverty — Experts

NIGERIA is a wealthy nation endowed with some of the best natural resources that can be found anywhere in the world, but four out of every 10 Nigerian live below a dollar per day due to mismanagement of government revenues…

MONDAY LINES: The Politics Of Osun State

OLAGUNJU, let me know when you want to sell your car because I know you will need money very soon.” I got that text message the day I left government suddenly in November 2010. The sender hid his identity…

 

You might also like
Latest News

Police arrest 30 rail track vandals

Latest News

Police raid baby factory, arrest 4 suspects in Nasarawa

Latest News

Police rescue kidnapped taxi driver, 1 other in Cross River

Latest News

Kwara govt donates 10 patrol vehicles to police

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More