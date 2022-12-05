Police confirm kidnap of Benue commissioner, 3 others

Benue Police command has confirmed the kidnap of the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu.

The commissioner was said to have been abducted alongside three others on Sunday.

Ogbu is a former Chairman of the Ado Local Government area he was said to be returning to Ado from Otukpo when he was kidnapped at a notorious Adankari junction along the Otukpo-Ado road at about 9 pm on Sunday.

It was also gathered that his official Hilux van in which he was travelling had been recovered by the police in Otukpo and rescue efforts have begun.

However, the State Command has confirmed the abduction of the commissioner and three others.

In a terse statement sent to our correspondent early hours of Monday, the command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police said, “incident confirmed, we are on our way to the area, I will give you more information when we get there.

As of the time of filing this report, no contact has been established with the kidnappers yet.

