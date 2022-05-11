Police confirm 6 killed, as bandits attack military convoy in Taraba

Six soldiers have been confirmed killed while a Brigadier General missing during an attack on a military convoy in Taraba State on Tuesday.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the development to newsmen in Jalingo.

Abdullahi told journalists that the Brigadier General and his convoy were attacked between Takum and Tanti village along Takum-Jalingo Highway.

“Yes, a Brigadier General’s convoy was attacked yesterday in Takum along Jalingo highway.

“Six soldiers were killed in the attack and the Brigadier General as well as other soldiers who were on the convoy are missing up till now” The PPRO confirmed.

Tribune Online reports that bandits suspected to be members of ISWAP had on Tuesday night attacked a military base in Jalingo with an explosive suspected to be a bomb.





