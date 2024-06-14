In preparation for the upcoming Eid-El Kabir celebrations on June 16, 2024, Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has assured the citizens of the Command’s readiness to ensure the safety of lives and properties before, during, and after the celebrations.

He assured that the command will work closely with other security agencies and key stakeholders to guarantee a peaceful and smooth celebration.

The Commissioner therefore ordered the deployment of an ample number of officers, including conventional police and tactical teams, along with the necessary logistics to all praying grounds and event venues in the state.

The personnel have been given strict instructions to be courteous yet assertive in carrying out their duties.

Also, Strategic Officers will reinforce visibility policing structures and conduct confidence-building patrols, particularly around residential areas, major highways, and government and private infrastructure, to prevent and address any potential disruptions.

Furthermore, the Command is prepared to address any attempts by hoodlums, political thugs, and other disruptive elements that may seek to create chaos before, during, and after the festive period.

The Commissioner emphasised the significance of maintaining peace and order throughout the celebrations.

The Commissioner then extended warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid-el Kabir, urging everyone to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful celebrations.

He further urged them to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the Command emergency phone numbers: *08151849417, 09053872273, while for complaints against Officers, they should contact the PPRO at 08034844393 or CRU at 09048226246 as contained in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

