Police arrest two for motorcycle theft in Gombe

Gombe Police Command has arrested a suspected syndicate that specialised in snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public.

The development was a significant breakthrough by the Command in the fight against motorcycle theft and criminal syndicates operating across the State.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement made available to Journalists on Monday, stated, “07/07/2025 at about 1200hrs, following an actionable intelligence report received from a good Samaritan, a team of operatives under Operation Hattara led by CSP Ali Madawaki swung into action.”

“The report revealed the presence of a specialised syndicate involved in motorcycle theft, operating within Gombe metropolis and suspected to be coming from various states.

“The operatives immediately mobilized and raided a suspected criminal hideout located at Tudun Hayin Kwarai, Misau, in Akko LGA of Gombe.

“During the operation, two suspects were apprehended: Misba’u Adamu 25 years old, of Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi, and Adamu Ibrahim, 28 years of Garko LGA, Kano.

“During the interview, the suspects confessed that on 06/07/2025, at about 0400hrs, they conspired and broke into the residence of one Mohammed Usman of Hayin Kwarin-Misau from where they stole two motorcycles, one Qlink Cassie, registration number ABC 484 WN, and one Hero Hunter, registration number GME 36 QL. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at ₦1,800,000.00.

“The stolen motorcycles were later traced and recovered from the premises of one Babangida (surname unknown), where they were hidden.

“The suspects are currently in Police custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the gang leader and other accomplices at large as the case will be charged in court for prosecution after investigation for the offences of criminal conspiracy, house breaking, trespass, and theft of Motorcycles.

“Also, on Monday, 07/07/2025, at about 0100hrs, a team of operatives on routine night patrol in the Wuro Birji area of Akko LGA, Gombe State, sighted an unknown individual riding a black Jincheng Kasea motorcycle with registration number DKU 099 UK.

“Upon noticing the presence of the patrol team, the individual suspiciously abandoned the motorcycle and fled the scene to an unknown destination. All efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspect proved abortive.

“The recovered motorcycle is currently in Police custody while efforts are ongoing to trace the rightful owner and identify the suspect. Further developments regarding this case will be communicated in due course.

“The Command, therefore, restated that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, and urged residents to continue providing credible information that will assist in combating crime.“