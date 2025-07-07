Shehu Sani to Elon Musk: Steer clear of US politics, reconnect with South Africa

Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has publicly advised tech billionaire Elon Musk to step away from American politics, particularly his involvement with President Donald Trump, and instead focus on his businesses and South African heritage.

Sani shared this in a post on X on Monday.

In his post, Sani directly addressed Musk, stating, “Elon should leave Trump and American Politics, reconcile and reconnect with his South African roots. Elon should concentrate in his businesses and not get carried away by the cheering of supporters in the comments section.”

“Most times when businessmen delve into deep politics they end up being ruined,” he warned.

He further suggested that despite efforts to integrate, foreign-born individuals in politics may ultimately face reminders of their origin.

“No matter how hard you try to make your adopted country your own country, you will someday be reminded that you don’t belong,” Sani wrote, alluding to potential xenophobic undertones in the political landscape.

Recently, tensions between Elon Musk and President Trump appeared to have eased after Musk criticized a spending bill. Musk expressed regret for his most inflammatory posts, which linked Trump to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and called for the President’s impeachment. Musk admitted that those posts “went too far.”

However, the conflict reignited over the past few days as the bill neared passage and was eventually approved by the House before being signed at a White House ceremony.

According to CNN, it is unclear whether Musk has taken steps to legally form a political party, as this requires registration with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The most recent FEC filings showed no indication that this registration has occurred, CNN reports.

President Trump stated that he would consider deporting billionaire Elon Musk amid their ongoing feud over Trump’s tax and spending legislation. Trump attributed Musk’s opposition to the bill to the elimination of subsidies for electric vehicles, which benefit Musk’s company, Tesla.

Tesla shares dropped sharply in premarket trading on Monday following Musk’s announcement that he plans to launch the “America Party.” As of 4:27 a.m. ET, Tesla’s stock was down by 7.13% shortly after Musk revealed the party’s name over the weekend.

