JUST IN: Gunmen kill policeman, abduct other in Imo

Gunmen launched a deadly attack on a police patrol team in Imo State on Sunday, resulting in the death of a police constable and the reported abduction of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident on Monday and has launched a manhunt to apprehend those responsible.

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. near Finas Gas Station, along the Okigwe-Umuahia Road, specifically in the Old Gariki area of Okigwe, which sources described as a “dangerous zone.”

During the ambush, Police Constable Oluebube was fatally shot, and his service rifle was stolen by the attackers.

ASP Casmir, who was leading the patrol team, has been missing since the attack, leading to fears that he may have been abducted and possibly killed. Other members of his team managed to return to base with their rifles and are currently receiving medical attention.

Police spokesman Henry Okoye stated that preliminary findings suggest the attackers are affiliated with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“An intense operation is ongoing to apprehend the miscreants responsible for the attack,” Okoye said. He added, “We are aware that some may question why IPOB is being mentioned, but we cannot ignore confessional statements by suspects who openly associate their actions with the group. As a law enforcement agency, it is our duty to report facts as uncovered during investigations.”

