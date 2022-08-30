Police arrest suspect who shot dead 11-year-old while testing locally made gun

The Delta State Police command has arrested a 27 years old man, Kome Ogaga, who shot and killed an 11 years old boy, Hossanna Merritt, while testing a locally made gun in Ozoro, Delta state.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State command, DSP Bright Edafe, on behalf of the force, had on Thursday, August 25, declared the man wanted for the gruesome killing of the young boy.

However, while taking to his Twitter account to share the latest update on the story, DSP Edafe said the suspect has been finally arrested.

According to him, the suspect was arrested with the help of one of his relatives who brought him to the station after stumbling on the police viral tweet on social media.

He assured that the young deceased will get justice as the suspect will not escape the wrath of the law for gruesomely killing the boy while testing his locally made gun.

DSP Edafe equally appreciates the members of the public who have contributed their quota to the arrest of the suspect by retweeting the post where he was declared wanted.

“The command has arrested the suspect, Kome Ogaga, who shot and killed 11-year-old Hosanna in Ozoro on 22/8/2022. He was brought to the station today by a relative after he saw our tweet that went viral. Thanks to everyone who retweeted. The little boy will get justice for sure now,” he posted.