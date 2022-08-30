Police arrest suspect who shot dead 11-year-old while testing locally made gun

Metro
By Adam Mosadioluwa
Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man

The Delta State Police command has arrested a 27 years old man, Kome Ogaga, who shot and killed an 11 years old boy, Hossanna Merritt, while testing a locally made gun in Ozoro, Delta state.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State command, DSP Bright Edafe, on behalf of the force, had on Thursday, August 25, declared the man wanted for the gruesome killing of the young boy.

However, while taking to his Twitter account to share the latest update on the story, DSP Edafe said the suspect has been finally arrested.

According to him, the suspect was arrested with the help of one of his relatives who brought him to the station after stumbling on the police viral tweet on social media.

He assured that the young deceased will get justice as the suspect will not escape the wrath of the law for gruesomely killing the boy while testing his locally made gun.

DSP Edafe equally appreciates the members of the public who have contributed their quota to the arrest of the suspect by retweeting the post where he was declared wanted.

“The command has arrested the suspect, Kome Ogaga, who shot and killed 11-year-old Hosanna in Ozoro on 22/8/2022. He was brought to the station today by a relative after he saw our tweet that went viral. Thanks to everyone who retweeted. The little boy will get justice for sure now,” he posted.

You might also like
Metro

Owo Poly staff, son in court for allegedly assaulting neighbour

Metro

NSCDC parades rail track vandals in Kwara

Metro

Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau

Metro

Police rescue 22-yr-old man accused of child theft from angry mob

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More