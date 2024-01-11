Nasarawa Police Command, on Thursday, said that their operatives arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect and a fake soldier wearing a military camouflage.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer revealed this in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shehu Nadada.

The Commissioner of Police, CP while commending the officers, tasked them not to relent in the fight against criminals in the state.

“On 10/01/2023 at about 11:30 hours, acting based on credible information, operatives of the Command’s Anti-robbery team on intelligence-led Patrol along Fadaman Bauna and intercepted a group of three young men suspected to be armed robbers riding on an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.

“The hoodlums abandoned the motorcycle and took to flight on sighting the Policemen, but were given a hot chase. Consequently, one Kabiru Alhaji Yusuf was arrested while two others escaped. A search was conducted on him where one AK 47 riffle and a motorcycle were recovered as exhibit,” the statement read in parts.

In another development, the CP said; “On 6/1/2024 at about 17: 39 hours, one Muhammed Haladu ‘M’ of behind Ozas Hotel, Karu Abuja was arrested on full military camouflage at Awe LGA by two soldiers who came home on pass and handed him over to the Police at Awe Division.

“The suspect claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 Battalion Biu, Borno, but investigation proved otherwise.

“The criminal defrauded unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing employment into the Nigeria Army.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect attempted to join the military but couldn’t, thus, went to military barracks to purchase the uniform he’s using for his nefarious activities,” CP Nadada said.

