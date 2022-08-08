Police arrest eight suspected killers of four personnel in Imo

At least not fewer than eight (8) hoodlums who are killers of 4 Galant Police officers suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security outfit Eastern Security Network ESN have been arrested by the Imo State Police Command, Owerri.

In a statement issued Monday by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam said that their arrest is a sequel to the attack on Agwa Police Station on the 5th of August 2023.

The Command’s spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde after on the spot assessment of the incident immediately, directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence detailed investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He said that Command’s tactical teams, on the 6th August 2022 6/8/2022 after diligent gathering of credible intelligence, raided some identified criminal hideouts located between Agwa and Izombe communities in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said that the hoodlums, on sighting police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, in an attempt to escape arrest; but were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the operatives.

According to him, some suspects escaped, and eight persons were arrested including 18 years Obioma Chibuike, Achazie Chidiebere age 22 years, Onyedikachi Nwadike aged 19 years, Anayo Onyemere 51 years, Ifeanyi Mboyi 26 years, Chukwudi Onyeausi 29 years, Obodo Promise 17 years, and Ifeobu Ebubechi22 years.

The PPRO said that on-the-spot enquiry revealed that, all the arrested suspects were natives of Agwa and Izombe communities respectively.

He said that weapons recovered when their hideouts during the search includes; one pump action gun, two locally made guns, six cutlasses, one Biafran flag, eight live cartridges, eight expended cartridges and one masquerade apparel.

Abattam revealed that on their way out of the hoodlums’ hideouts, one of the overzealous suspects, Ifeanyi Mboyi attempted escaping from the lawful custody of the operatives and was swiftly demobilized by the ever gallant police operatives.

He said that the suspect sustained bullet injury on his left leg and was taken to Federal Medical Center Owerri, Imo State, where he is undergoing treatment and he is in a stable condition.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while stressing that policing is the collective responsibility of everyone, appealed to Imolites to join hands with the police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminalities and to report any suspicious activities they observe around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers: 08034773600 or 08098880197.

