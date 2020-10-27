Police arrest 520 over #EndSARS violence, looting, killings in Lagos 

Five hundred and twenty suspected hoodlums including a 19-year-old boy who are alleged to be members of a group that vandalized and looted an unnamed new generation bank during the #EndSARS protests have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The suspects were on Tuesday paraded before newsmen by the state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who also said that some of the looted items including cash, television sets, generators, computers, motorcycle, refrigerator and other home appliances were recovered from the suspects.

CP Odumosu also denied media reports that the police in the state had deserted the roads and public places, saying that the morale of officers of the command is high again.

The Lagos police boss told newsmen that “in a swift turn of events, another dimension of the protest strolled in, when the hitherto peaceful protest in the state turned violent on Monday 12th October 2020, when some criminally-minded hoodlums at the Surulere protest venue cashed in on the precarious situations and proceeded to attack the Anti Kidnapping unit office of command, located at Iyun Road, Western Avenue with the premeditated intention to liberate the suspected kidnappers, detained in the facility.”

On the arrest of the suspects, the CP said “based on these incidents, the command was able to arrest a total of five hundred and twenty (520) suspects for various offences ranging from arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage and illegal possession of firearms.

“More importantly, one Olamilekan Ibrahim, 19 years old, one of the people, who broke into a new generation bank and carted away cash and other valuables in Lekki was arrested with N250 000 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira), which was his own share of the loot and a locally-made pistol.”

The Lagos police boss also added that “two suspects Ebere Ruben and Samuel Oyediran were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad for their involvement in the burning of the BRT TERMINAL at Berger and TVC station in Lagos State respectively with the leftover of some quantities of petroleum products with which they set the places ablaze.

“In the light of the above, it is a known fact that the protest was hijacked by armed hoodlums who have been responsible for series of killings, arson and looting of many shopping outlets in the state.”

CP Odumosu assured that “thorough investigations into the cases have commenced. Members of the public should be rest assured that they will be updated as investigation progresses.”

