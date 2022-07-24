Police arrest 4 fake soldiers, recover arms, ammunition in Lagos

Four suspected fake soldiers, who have been going around using the name of the Nigerian military to commit crimes have been arrested by the police in Lagos.

This is just as the police in the state foiled a robbery attempt and recovered a gun which was abandoned by armed robbers in the Orile Igannmu area of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the soldiers in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said that the fake soldiers were arrested by the operatives of the Inu Divisional Police Station.

The police spokesperson said: “Officers of Iju Division, led by the DPO CSP Gbenga Stephen today at about 1:30 am arrested four fake soldiers in the Iju area of the state.

He added that “The fake soldiers who were arrested in a Mazda 3 saloon car are: Samuel Abel, Victor Ijeemai Lukman Salabiu and Onyiyechi Marcus.”

“They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further investigation.”

In another development, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad have recovered two locally made short guns and a live cartridge.

It was gathered that the policemen were on routine patrol around Orile Igannmu when they heard gunshots from the direction of where the armed robbers attempted to operate.

The policemen traced the scene of the gunshots where the armed robbers had abandoned the arms and ammunition to escape.

