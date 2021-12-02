Police arrest 13 suspects over arson at Senator Jibrin’s gubernatorial campaign office

THE Kano State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested 13 suspects in connection with the burning down of Senator Barau Jibrin’s gubernatorial campaign office located along Maiduguri Road in the ancient city of Kano.

The office was set ablaze by hoodlums who carried dangerous weapons forcing residents to run helter-skelter to avoid being attacked.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, made available on Thursday to pressmen said, “Today, 02/12/2021 at about 0800hrs, a report was received that thugs (Yan Daba) carrying dangerous weapons were sighted attacking and vandalising the office of Senator Barau Jibrin, a senator representing Kano North Senatorial District along Maiduguri Road Kano.”

He disclosed that “on the receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed teams of Operation Puff Adder to move to the scene, restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.”

DSS Kiyawa further disclosed that the “teams immediately swung into action, 13 suspected thugs (Yan Daba) were arrested and the following exhibits recovered from them, 34 dangerous weapons, 23 clubs (Gora) and two gallons of PMS (petrol).

“Other items also recovered from them include one parcel and 30 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 24 sachets of Diazepam tablets, four pieces of Red Sun solution, one mobile phone, two ceiling fans and a bunch of charms.”

The command however added that “normalcy was immediately restored and the situation under control.

“An investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, warns that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State. They are advised to either repent or leave the State completely. Otherwise, they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law.”

It will be recalled that on Wednesday men of the State Revenue office, under the instructions of the state locked up the office of Ibrahim Jimoh SAN, the lawyer of the House of Representatives member, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, who secured victory against the state in the APC congress crises in the state.

The state accused the owners of the six-storey building housing Ibrahim Jimoh SAN of not settling a N3 billion tenement rent, a reason they said they padlocked the place.

A source who preferred anonymity disclosed that hoodlums on Wednesday night attacked Senator Barau Jibrin’s gubernatorial campaign office, set it ablaze and proceeded to Gyadi Gyadi quarters where the Ahmadu Zago factional APC chairman confirmed by the Abuja High Court, as the authentic faction that conducted recognised ward congress, where he was set to open his state party secretariat.

An unconfirmed source hinted that the action may not be unconnected to last Wednesday’s judgment, in favour of former governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, which sacked Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s ward congress.

Senator Jibrin belongs to the camp of Senator Shekarau.

Senator Jibrin’s gubernatorial campaign office, located along Maiduguri Road, owned by a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, was set on fire late Wednesday night by unknown persons.

