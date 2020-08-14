Police arraign man for alleged assault, stealing

The police in Ado-Ekiti on Friday arraigned a 53-year-old man, Babalola Gbenga, for alleged assault and stealing.

Gbenga, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and stealing before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 16, at 2 p.m. at Ogbon Oba Street in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the defendant assaulted Ms Olanike Azeez by slapping her on the face and inflicted injury on her left eye.

He also said that the defendant stole the complainant’s bag containing N120,000 and a Nokia mobile phone worth N5,000.

Okunade said that the offences contravened Sections 355 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adebowale Adelusi, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegoke adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for mention.

(NAN)

