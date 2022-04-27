Police apprehend hunter for killing imam mistaken for antelope in Osun

Osun State police command has apprehended a hunter for killing a 78-year-old imam of Alaguntan Village in the state, Adegun Yusuf, who he said was mistaken for an antelope while hunting in the bush.

The killer of the Muslim cleric who maintained that he shot at an antelope and not a human being said he was surprised when he wanted to carry the antelope and discovered that the animal has turned into a human being.

While speaking at the state police command headquarters in Osogbo, the police claimed that the apprehended hunter who also hails from the same village with the deceased in Ayedaade local government area of the state insisted that, he shot at an antelope with his Dane gun while hunting in the bush only to find the imam dead on the ground when he moved to the spot to pick the targeted antelope.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola said, “On the 17th of April 2022 at about 11:30 am, the complainant of Ogbere Oloba area Ibadan, reported at the police station that his father one Adegun Yusuf ‘M’ aged 78years the Imam of Alaguntan village Orile-Owu was shot dead by one Sulaiman Jimoh ‘M’ of same Alaguntan village.

“The suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime that he was on hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush which he shot with his Dane gun but he was surprised when he went to pick the antelope, he met Baba Imam on the ground.

“The suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation. I wish to tell the members of the public that the Police in Osun under the leadership of CP Olawale Olokode will not relent on the effort until all the criminals in the state are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law, except they repent or find another state that can accommodate them.

“On this note, we are appealing to every good and law-abiding citizen of this state to join hands with the police to ensure that we rid the state of criminal elements by giving the police; credible and timely information as we pledge to work assiduously to fulfill our constitutional mandates of protection of lives and property.”