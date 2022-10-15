Please stop my daughter’s lover from calling, meeting her, woman begs court

A Sharia Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna State, has made an order separating two lovers, Mr Salisu Salele and Miss Bilkisu Lawal due to disapproval of their relationship by their parents.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, made the order after the lovers agreed to break up their relationship in the presence of their guardians and community leader.

“From today, Salisu will not meet or call Bilkisu. He is forbidden to pass through their street or stay around Bilkisu’s residence.

“If found calling or meeting with her anywhere, he will be dealt with accordingly,” he ordered.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bilkisu’s mother, Raliya Lawal, had on August 24, filed a suit against Salisu, praying the court to compel him to marry her daughter or stop relating with her.

“We live in the same area, and he has been coming to meet my daughter without our consent as her parents.

“I met his mother to notify her about the issue and she said her son was not ready for marriage.

“Salisu changed tactics and stopped visiting my daughter but continued calling her on phone, asking that they meet at appointed places.

“I don’t want him to spoil the good upbringing I gave my daughter over the years; hence, my decision to bring him to court,” Rayila said.

In his defense, Salisu said that he loved Bilkisu but would not be ready for marriage until in two years’ time.

“I am an undergraduate in one of the federal universities and will not want to be distracted by marriage.

“Besides, I don’t have dowry and I am still living with my parents,’’ Salisu told the court.

