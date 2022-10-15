Ekiti set to commission airport project

When the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika alongside Governor Kayode Fayemi were turning the sod for the construction of the Ekiti state Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ado-Ekiti in October 2019, many people at the ceremony and beyond expressed reservations about the viability of the project considering the economic status of the state and the proximity of the state to the Akure airport, which many considered as underutilized.

But, Sirika had said an airport project is globally recognized as a catalyst for growth and development, adding that the one in Ekiti will not be an exemption, especially for being specially fashioned to play dual roles in air transportation.

He said, “Airport project brings businesses and drives the economy. It employs and strengthens the economy, so we are going to make success of this project. The federal government will support everything about this project, particularly the cargo aspect of it because the good atmospheric condition of Ekiti and the lurching vegetation and good soil will help to produce farm products that can be exported within and outside the country.

“The per capital income for Ekiti shows how viable the state is economically. So the siting of an airport is not by size alone, but by viability. Apart from this, Ekiti is 750 feet above sea level and in aviation industry, it is believed that this will help to produce good oxygen for airplane to perform optimally. The federal government is ready to support this project and it shall be a success.”

Three years after, the airport project sitting on a 5,000-hectare of land along the Ado-Ijan road has come to life and becoming a reality with the completion of the runaway approximately to be 3.2 kilometers in length and the terminal building. The road leading to the place has also been constructed and all are ready for commissioning.

Considering the nature of an airport project and the amount of resources required to deliver it, it should be highlighted that the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi in his second coming has been able to prove doubters wrong with the commitment and dedication displayed in making the airport a reality in Ekiti state.

Even though airport project is a continuous work, the administration has laid a solid foundation for the incoming governor, Biodun Oyebanji to continue the construction and putting the finishing touches towards making it a virile and functional airport.

According to Governor Fayemi, the vision and the struggle for the state to have an airport predated his administration but he rallied stakeholders within and outside the state to have the project commenced in the state. He explained that the importance of the project to the economy of the state cannot be overemphasized , especially with the comparative advantage of the state in the agriculture sector and the proximity to the iconic Afe Babalola University and its multi-system hospital which would bring about medical tourism to the state,

Speaking on how the airport project was conceived and delivered, the governor said, “ Ekiti International Agro-Allied Cargo and Passenger Airport is a dream come true, not only for this administration, but also for Ekiti-kete and for the generation yet unborn. The idea of having a functional and desirable Airport in Ekiti State dates back to April 12, 2010 when the then administration of Engineer Segun Oni communicated its intention to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The project could not take off for some avoidable bottlenecks.

“Upon assumption of office in 2018, I met this obstacle but immediately dealt with it directly by appointing Aviation industry personnel to drive our vision of a viable Airport project for Ekiti State. Afterwards, the Airport project began and was purpose-built to an excellent standard. Though projected to be an Agro-Based Cargo airport, this does not foreclose commercial passenger operations. The Airport boast a CAT-9 4E category with capacity for wide bodied Aircraft like Boeing 747-400 and a runway length of 3.2km.

“This airport will open Ekiti to the world and stimulate the growth of other sectors such as tourism, agriculture and commerce. There are also medical tourist opportunities using the world-class facilities at Afe Babalola University. Ekiti Agro-Cargo Airport will complement the Murtala Mohammed International airport in Lagos in service, most especially the agro-dominated South Western region of Nigeria.

“This is in addition to increased economic activities through provision of employment by annexing the commercial draw down values associated with air transportation. Despite the lean resources of the state, with prudence and natural endowment, the oak has sprung up in the desert. Ekiti has been well positioned on the Aviation world Map with this vision. I welcome you all to Ekiti Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ado-Ekiti. Certainly, a dream has come true! “

On his part, an aide to governor Fayemi on infrastructure, Sunday Adunmo boasted that the airport would turn Ekiti to agricultural hub of the country in no distant time in view of the administration’s investment in the sector in the last four years.

Adunmo said, “We are looking at Ekiti as the agricultural hub of Nigeria. Look at the investment of the government in agriculture and that is why we constructed the airport. We are looking at how we will move out all our agricultural produce because if we are investing heavily on agriculture, then you must look at how to move those goods out, that is the purpose.





“We want to feed the south west and even the nation through our produce. We have airport that will serve its benefits , it is called agro-allied airport, it is different from the conventional airport like we have in Akure. We are making Ekiti through the airport agricultural hub in Nigeria.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE