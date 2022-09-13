Plateau varsity chapter of ASUU cautions Lalong against ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy

The Plateau State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that the strike action by lecturers in the university is far from the idea of sympathy or solidarity with its National body.

The chapter cautioned Governor Simon Lalong not to succumb to the pressure to implement the “No work, No pay” rule.

It explained that the strike by lecturers in Plateau State University is the same strike that every lecturer in every public Nigerian university is embarking upon to ensure that no public university in Nigeria finds itself at a dead-end.

According to a statement issued at the end of its congress, signed by the chapter’s chairman, Dr Monday Hassan Zitta, there is only ASUU both at the state and federal levels demanding that the government acts responsibly in ensuring quality university education in the country.

The Union pointed out that Plateau State University cannot thrive in isolation and therefore needs the support of other universities within and outside the country in the same way that all universities in the world collaborate with each other.

“There are many challenges facing Plateau State University, which are more than the challenges facing many other public universities in Nigeria. Without the effort and sacrifices made by ASUU, no Department in the university will come close to passing the accreditation tests and the National

University Commission would have since closed down the institution.”

The chapter disclosed that more than 90% of the structures and facilities in Plateau State University were implemented by TETFUND or Needs Assessment Fund (Revitalisation).

It added that the state government has not offered sponsorship both local and international to any academic staff adding that the staff have relied on TETFUND, Needs Assessment, or their meagre salaries to train themselves.

The chapter further stated that the issues being discussed and negotiated have far-reaching consequences on Plateau State University.

“These are some gains that have come to the university: Revitalisation Funds, in the previous release of revitalisation funds, for instance, the Plateau State University has received over two hundred million naira for improvements of structures and facilities.

“It will interest the public to note that in the 2022 budget, the state government allocated only a total sum of 214 million naira for capital projects in the State University in which nothing has been released while funding from TETFUND capital projects is over two hundred billion naira and some are ongoing”.

It stated that the enforcement of IPPIS and the desperate efforts to reject the most efficient UTAS is an attempt to undermine the autonomy of public universities in Nigeria adding that If that should succeed, other means will be devised to equally undermine the autonomy of the state universities.

According to the union, any move that will compromise academic freedom, which is vital to the survival of the university, must be resisted.

It however pointed out that the state government has received commendations from the People of the State for reversing such demoralizing policies, like the “no work no pay” adding that It is obvious that those who offered this suggestion to him at the twilight of his administration are not only misleading the public but destroying a legacy that was set by his administration.





The chapter, therefore, advised that instead of adopting this measure that will only worsen the situation, the Visitor can use whatever position he has in the government to support the demands of ASUU and insist that the Federal Government implements the agreement reached with

the union.