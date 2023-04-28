Plateau State Governor-elect Barrister Caleb Muftwang, has expressed sadness and condoled with families of victims involved in the explosion of a tanker laden with premium motor spirit that claimed some lives in part of the Jos North local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Mr. Gyang Bere, Mutfwang, who described the unfortunate incident as devastating, added that he was heartbroken to note that the tanker, which burst into flames, burned beyond recognition, killing some yet-to-be-identified individuals and destroying some vehicles and tricycles in the inferno.

He commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed fervently for the healing and speedy recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

“It was indeed a sad incident, and I wish to condole with the families of those innocent persons who lost their lives to the accident and wish those injured a quick recovery.”

The Governor-elect also sympathized with the people of Jos North Local Government Area over the sad incident and prayed to God to avert any such unfortunate occurrence in the future.

He reassured the citizens of the commitment of his administration to reorganize the city center to provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to flourish and ensure the free flow of traffic.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE