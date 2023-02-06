Barely three weeks before the February 25 general elections, the ranks of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State soared as over one hundred members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state decamped to the LP in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors were received into the LP on behalf of the state leadership of the party by its Edo South Senatorial candidate, Neda Imasuen, the House of Representatives candidate, Iyawe Esosa, and the House of Assembly candidate, Edosa Richards, among others.

Oredo Ward 1 LP Chairman, Atoe Efosa, said the defectors had made the best choice in the interest of the nation and its citizens.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Edo South Senatorial candidate, Imasuen commended them and other supporters “for standing by Nigerians at this critical time”.

“This is not the best of times for us as Nigerians. These career politicians have mismanaged us to the extent that we have to stand up and demand our nation back.

“The work to take our nation back is for all of us. We must come together to rebuild Nigeria. Nobody is smiling. Hunger in the land. Frustration everywhere. But there is hope for us.

“Obi brings hope. So also is the Labour party. Let’s vote for Labour Party in all the elections from the Presidency, to the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly. This will then enable us to rescue Nigeria.

The other contestants who spoke similarly urged “Edo electorates and Nigerians to join the rescue mission of Obidatti and other patriotic Nigerians to rebuild our nation.

The defectors from PDP were led by the zonal chairman, Akugbe zone, Stephen Osawaru, who said ” we, like every other Nigerians, are tired of the maladministration of the PDP and that of the APC. We can no longer stand this as they have mortgaged our generation as well as those of our children”.

They also promised to commence a serious campaign as well as bring in more voters before the elections.

Also on hand to receive the decampees are the Labour Party Edo South Senatorial Chairman and State Vice Chairman, Agbontaen, Oredo Woman Leader madam Jane Onabanjo, the Oredo Local Government Chairman of the Labour Party, Enomayo, and the leader of the ward, Oduangbon Imasuen, amongst others.