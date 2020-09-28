PIB: Timipre Sylva debunks scrapping of NNPC

Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva has debunked reports that the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) does not accommodate the existence of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Minister who said this after meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly said the PIB does not envisaged the scrapping of the corporation but have it commercialized.

He said the new deal in the PIB is the development of a midstream sector to accommodate a robust pipeline industry in the sector to sustain the growth of the news oil and gas industry.

According to Sylva two agencies which have also been impacted on by the new thinking of the federal government as contained in the PIB are the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) will also exist in new form.

His words: “I have heard so much noise about NNPC being scrapped, that is not envisaged in the bill at all.

“NNPC will be commercialized, in transforming the industry, the new thing we are developing is developing the mid stream.

“That is the pipeline sector, that sector in the mid stream and the downstream because the framework is not fully developed.

“So we have provided robustly for the growth of the midstream sector.

The Minister of Petroleum also said that the host communities will have a good deal when the PIB is passed.

“Host community has the best deal and it’s details you would hear in the next few days. The PIB will take care of that

On the relevance of the Petroleum Equalization Fund and the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency Sylva said “PEF and the PPPRA will not exist in the form it is today.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday confirmed that he was in consultation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Ortom said that he had told the opposition party to allow him to make a consultation with his close allies. I have been invited to rejoin APC ― Ortom

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar bears eloquent testimony to the capacity of the womenfolks to effectively manage leadership position in the country.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/omo-agege-lauds-emergence-of-prof-florence-obi-as-unical-first-female-vc/