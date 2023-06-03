The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday hosted Arsenal player, Bukayo Saka, at the State House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on his Facebook page, as he shared pictures of the visit.

The governor wrote, “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite #Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me, Bukayo and I look forward to next season. #COYG”