The increase in price of PMS is going to have adverse effects on sales of animals particularly as the Eid-el-Kabir is fast approaching.

At the various cattle markets in Bauchi, the story is the same, marginal increase in the prices of the animals due to the increase in the cost of transportation.

In his reaction, Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Chairman joint Forum of Fulani Associations in Bauchi state lamented the situation saying that it will negatively impact the people.

He said that, “Just as it happened during the short period of confusion when the Naira swap was introduced, same thing is happening now. Nigerians have been plunged into confusion and it is affecting every facet of life.”

“The prices must definitely go up because the cost of transportation of the animals has gone up which will affect what our people will sell the animals.”

On the Eid-el-Kabir, he said that, “We have no choice other than to sell the animals at higher prices, the buyers must be ready to buy at such prices. Definitely, it will affect the Eid-el-Kabir celebration this year. Government should please, act now to reduce the negative effect of the subsidy removal.”

