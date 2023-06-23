Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has paid a visit to his home community as he spends the off-season in Lagos.
In some photos shared on his Instagram account, the Nigerian international visited a secondary school in the Olusosun community in Oregun.
‘’Oregun!!! Thank You For The Warm Welcome, I sincerely Appreciate All The Love and Support!, he captioned.
ADDITIONAL GUARANTEED INCOME AND MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your provided bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details