The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi alongside renown Economist, Prof Pat Utomi paid a condolence visit to the wife of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mrs Betty Akeredolu at their Jericho residence Ibadan on Tuesday

paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Obi visited the residence of the late governor, in the company of a political economist, Prof Pat Utomi.

The former Anambra State governor made this known via his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, describing Akeredolu as an individual who was committed to building a better Nigeria.

Obi’s tweet read, “Today, together with my very dear elder brother, Prof Pat Utomi, I arrived Ibadan, Oyo State, to commiserate with the bereaved wife of Late Gov Rotimi Akeredolu, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the entire Akeredolu Family, as we all mourn the death of Gov Akeredolu.

“While Gov Akeredolu was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and subsequently as a governor, he stayed consistent on how to build a better Nigeria where there would be respect for the rule of law, security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

“He believed in a restructured and productive Nigeria. May God who it pleased to call him home at this time grant him eternal rest and grant his dear wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the entire Akeredolu family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”

