PHOTOS: Lagos government provides bags of rice, gari, beans, bread, pepper, others to residents

The Lagos State government has announced an economic stimulus for residents of the state who are currently indoors over the coronavirus as it has offered to provide some food items to them at their doorsteps which will last them for 14 days.

Disclosing this on Friday, March 27, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the idea is to alleviate the sufferings of the people as it plans to give the food items to about 200,000 households containing six members in the first instance.

According to the governor, among the food items to be distributed to residents are bags of rice, gari, beans, bread, pepper, drinking water, vitamins, among others, adding that the gesture is a continuous process.

According to the governor, “I am happy to announce an economic stimulus package to help our residents cushion the effects of our #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.

“This first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of six people per household. We hope to ramp it up quickly.

“The stimulus package will contain bags of rice, beans, gari, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins. We want each ration to last for 14 days as we continue to evaluate the impact of #COVID19.

“Please stay home with your loved ones. We want the best for you.”