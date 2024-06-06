Isabella Idibia, the eldest daughter of legendary musician 2face Idibia and celebrated Nollywood star Annie Idibia, has courageously opened up about her painful ordeal with body-shaming.

In an emotional TikTok video, the 15-year-old shared her heart-wrenching experiences of facing derogatory comments from cherished individuals, including family, friends, and strangers, who labelled her “plus-size.”

Tears streamed down Isabella’s cheeks as she poured out her heart, describing the deep impact of the hurtful comments.

She bravely recounted her struggle with self-esteem in a photo slide and the pain of being constantly compared to slimmer girls.

This habit of comparison, she revealed, only deepened her sense of inadequacy and self-doubt.

Isabella shared that during this challenging period, she grappled with uncontrollable urges to eat but found no solace in food.

She also spoke about the unsolicited advice she received to hit the gym, a suggestion that only added to her distress.

In her candid confession, Isabella revealed the lengths she went to cover up certain parts of her body to protect herself from the relentless onslaught of body shaming.

“Me after being body shamed by family, ‘friends’, and random,” she wrote in one slide.

See some of the photos below:

