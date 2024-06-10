Dangote Sinotruk West Africa has commissioned a fully knocked down (CKD) truck assembly plant in Lagos on Sunday, with an annual production capacity of 10,000 trucks.

The $100 million plant is a joint venture between Dangote, which holds a 65% stake, and Sinotruk of China, which holds 35%.

The plant is expected to create approximately 3,000 jobs across Nigeria.

The inauguration was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on X, highlighted the plant’s potential to significantly boost local employment and industrialisation.

He said, “Today, I joined the President of the Senate, Hon. Godswill Akpabio, for the commissioning of the CKD plant at Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited in Ikeja.

“With the capacity to assemble and produce 10,000 trucks annually, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa is set to create about 3,000 jobs across Nigeria.

“Congrats to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his remarkable efforts towards industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa.”

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE