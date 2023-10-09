A global pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, is partnering with the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, to enhance the quality of care provided to patients.

UCH has decided to formulate a policy on adult immunisation with a focus on the vaccination of adults to ensure the best global practice.

Speaking on the partnership, Olayinka Subair, Cluster Lead for West Africa/Country Manager Nigeria at Pfizer, commented, “Pfizer has a long history in vaccine research and development.

Through the development of innovative delivery systems and technologies, we’ve created scalable solutions that address the prevention of deadly bacterial infections.

The key to maintaining and building on these advances is constant vigilance, and continued access to immunisations is essential to preserving the progress we’ve made against vaccine-preventable conditions and strengthening our ability to address emerging health threats.

Globally, vaccines have had a more positive impact on public health than any other medical intervention. Over the years, the pediatric age group has been targeted by the majority of the vaccines developed.

Protection from some childhood vaccines can wear off over time. Consequently, adults may be at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.”

He continued, “Furthermore, some vaccines have been recommended for adults. These can be divided into those for the general population and those indicated for individuals with specific risk factors such as pre-existing chronic diseases or multimorbidities, compromised immune systems, travel, or potential occupational risks such as exposure to healthcare workers.

Most high-income countries have developed policies to enhance universal vaccination for adults. Despite the universal immunisation coverage in high-income countries, Nigerian adults are yet to be reached.”

Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, commented, “University College Hospital, as the flagship tertiary healthcare institution in the West Africa sub-region, offering world-class training, research, and services, is happy to collaborate with Pfizer in spearheading an adult vaccination policy for the institution.

In order to enhance the quality of care provided to patients and clients and ensure the best global practice, the University College Hospital has decided to formulate this policy on adult immunisation.





The Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practises (ACIP) of the Centres for Disease Control has developed an approach for the administration of the vaccine referred to as the H-A-L-O approach.

This is an easy-to-use chart that can help healthcare providers make an initial decision about vaccinating a client or patient based on four factors: the client/patient’s Health condition-H, Age-A, Lifestyle-L, and Occupation-O.

Although, in some situations, vaccination can be done without considering these factors.

