Peter Obi pens beautiful note for his wife on her birthday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has celebrated his wife, Mrs Margaret Brownson Obi’s birthday with a beautiful birthday note.

The presidential hopeful took to the popular social media platform, Facebook, to share the couple’s picture and pour encomiums on the former first lady of Anambra State.

The former governor of Anambra State said he couldn’t have asked for a better partner as his wife represents everything he ever wanted in a woman.

While describing her as the perfect wife and mother to their children, Mr Obi said he wouldn’t have come this far in life without the unwavering support, love, and affection of his wife. He further described her as his one and only wife and prayed to God to always bless all her endeavours.

The post reads: “To my dearest wife and perfect mother to our beloved children, words alone cannot express how far I have come by your support, love and affection. Each moment shared with you renews my strength, brightens my ideas and sharpens my vision.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, I remain eternally grateful to God for the gift of you in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in productivity and progress. May God continue to protect and bless you as we journey each day together. Happy Birthday to My One and Only Wife.”

Peter Obi married Margaret Brownson Obi in 1992. The couple has two children, a male (Oseloka) and a female ( Gabriella).