Perpetua Nwkocha, Mel Gibson, other January 3rd Celebs

Today’s celebrants include former captain of the Super Falcons, Perpetua Nwkocha, Actor Mel Gibson, Michael Schumacher, and Johnny Evans.
PERPETUA NWKOCHA
Perpetua Ijeoma Nkwocha was born in 1976.
She was a Nigerian female professional footballer and former captain of the Nigeria women’s national football team.
With the Nigeria national team, Nkwocha has participated in seven CAF Women’s Championship editions, winning 5 trophies.
She also set a record by scoring nine overall goals during the tournament and was named the best player of the tournament.
Nkwocha was voted African Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
She is the coach of Clemensnäs IF from Swedish Women’s Football Division 2.
In an interview, she was quoted to have said “I had always wanted to be a Nun or a Lawyer growing up but my love for football was too much so I followed my passion.”
MEL GIBSON
Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson was born in 1956.
He is an Australian actor, director, and producer, who made his acting debut on the Australian television drama series The Sullivans (1976–1983).
Gibson rose to prominence during the Australian New Wave cinema movement in the early 1980s, having appeared in his breakthrough role in George Miller’s dystopian action film Mad Max (1979), portraying the eponymous hero.
Gibson also co-wrote, directed and produced “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004.
MICHAEL SCHUMACHER
Michael Schumacher was born in 1969.
He is a German former racing driver who competed in Formula One for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
Schumacher has a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles, tied with Lewis Hamilton and, at the time of his retirement from the sport in 2012.
In December 2013, Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident. He was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014.
He left the hospital in Grenoble for further rehabilitation at the Lausanne University Hospital, before being relocated to his home to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation privately in September 2014
Schumacher has also been involved in humanitarian projects and has donated to charity.
JOHNNY EVANS
Jonathan Grant Evans was born in 1988.
He is a Northern Irish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Premier League club Leicester City and the Northern Ireland national team.
Evans started his career at Manchester United and progressed through the club’s academy.
He went on loan to Royal Antwerp and Sunderland to gain first-team experience before making his Manchester United first-team debut in the 2007–08 League Cup.
He also featured for West Brom for three years before signing for Leicester City.
Evans is the second-most decorated player in Northern Irish football history.
