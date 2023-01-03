Perpetua Nwkocha, Mel Gibson, other January 3rd Celebs

Today’s celebrants include former captain of the Super Falcons, Perpetua Nwkocha, Actor Mel Gibson, Michael Schumacher, and Johnny Evans.

PERPETUA NWKOCHA

Perpetua Ijeoma Nkwocha was born in 1976.

She was a Nigerian female professional footballer and former captain of the Nigeria women’s national football team.

With the Nigeria national team, Nkwocha has participated in seven CAF Women’s Championship editions, winning 5 trophies.

She also set a record by scoring nine overall goals during the tournament and was named the best player of the tournament.

Nkwocha was voted African Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

She is the coach of Clemensnäs IF from Swedish Women’s Football Division 2.

In an interview, she was quoted to have said “I had always wanted to be a Nun or a Lawyer growing up but my love for football was too much so I followed my passion.”

MEL GIBSON





Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson was born in 1956.

He is an Australian actor, director, and producer, who made his acting debut on the Australian television drama series The Sullivans (1976–1983).

Gibson rose to prominence during the Australian New Wave cinema movement in the early 1980s, having appeared in his breakthrough role in George Miller’s dystopian action film Mad Max (1979), portraying the eponymous hero.

Gibson also co-wrote, directed and produced “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004.

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER

Michael Schumacher was born in 1969.