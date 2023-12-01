Multinational beverage giant, Pepsi, has partnered with Global entertainment powerhouse, Empire, to unveil a music Academy in Nigeria. The commendable initiative is dubbed Pepsi Music Academy Naija (PMA). The academy initiative is arranged to give aspiring music and industry enthusiasts the landscape to scale up and become mainstream talents.

According to Segun Ogunleye, General Manager of Marketing-Beverage, Seven-Up Bottling Company, the Pepsi Music Academy was designed to cater, discover and incubate talents across various facets of the music industry and to further support and enable the entire music ecosystem.

“We are zoning in with music artistry for now. We are partnering with Empire music. PMA is here to empower the entire music ecosystem in Nigeria. The launch was to bolster the development of the music industry in Nigeria. The music artistry component of the academy will expose participants to intense industry education from a carefully selected faculty of music business leaders who have contributed immensely to the global growth of Afrobeats and the Nigerian music ecosystem.”

He disclosed that three finalists from the academy would receive brand new SUVs, a living allowance for two years, an opportunity to be a Pepsi influencer, get their music produced by Grammy-winning producers, Sarz, Masterkraft, Blaisebeatz, and P. Priime, music video production sponsored by the brand and a two-year developmental recording deal with Empire.

From all indications, the Pepsi Music Academy Naija might bear semblance with the inaugural Pepsi Music Lab ™ in Brooklyn, New York.

On the other hand, Pepsi and Empire’s choice of Masterkraft, Sarz, and P.Priime is particularly noteworthy. Masterkraft, a seasoned maestro, has crafted countless opuses with top and emerging talents and has acted as a mentor for musicians and producers. Sarz, a virtuoso on the dashboard, has not only produced chart-toppers, but has embarked on a mission to nurture fresh talents through the highly successful The Sarz Academy. P.Priime, a 2018 alumnus of The Sarz Academy, embodies the youthful vigour and signifies the emergence of a new wave of prodigious talents.

Pepsi’s foray into the Nigerian entertainment scene has been nothing short of spectacular. Beyond quenching the thirst of millions of Nigerians, the brand has fueled the nation’s passion for music. The beverage giant has sponsored major music events, including Turn Up Friday, Rhythm Unplugged, Flytime Music Festival, One Africa Music Fest, block parties, and even individual concerts of Afrobeats stars.

With an ambassadorial lineup that includes some of the biggest names in Afrobeats – Wizkid, DJ Cuppy, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Pepsi has played a pivotal role in elevating Afrobeats to the world stage.

Most notably, Burna Boy’s electrifying performance at the UEFA Champions League final back in June was on the backbone of the Pepsi kickoff show.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE