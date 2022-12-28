Peller moves to discover talents in youths with ‘Idanilaraya’

As part of efforts to bring out the unique talents embedded in children, teenagers and youths, lawmaker who currently represents Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola/iwajowa federal constituency at the green chamber of the National Assembly and the frontline Oyo North senatorial district candidate under the platform of Accord party, Honourable Shina Abiola Peller, has put together a talent hunt show for children, teenagers and youths in Oke-Ogun geo-political zone of Oyo State.

The talent competition, tagged Idanilaraya, will be taking place in Oyo State, for the first time and will feature children, teenagers and youths from all around the local government area that makes up Oyo State in four categories, which includes: Comedy, dance, songs among others.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, one of the organisers and Oke-Ogun Comedy Guru, Mr Adebayo Samson Abiodun, a.k.a Mc Mirinda, said that the exhibition of the talent act will have auditioning of contestant and the most successful contestants will win consolation prizes and partnership deals to reputable organization and companies.

He disclosed that this year exhibition of talent act is hosted by Honourable Shina Abiola Peller and is set to bring out the best among the youths and adults of Oyo State.

According to him, there will be a cash prize of one million naira (N1,000,000) for the one who emerges as the winner. Other cash prizes will be won by the rest of the finalists who stand out in their own category.

Abiodun added that there will be a winner, 1st runner up, 2nd runner up and 3rd runner up, explaining that the first face audition will take place on January 7 and those who qualify will go for the second audition on January 14.

He also noted that those who qualify for the second audition will go for the third audition, which is the final audition where the top four will be chosen.

The target participant is 1,000 people across the state, and the venue for the first audition is Abeje Hall in Sokyokoto, besides Saki West local government Secretariat.

Recall that Hon. Shina Pella recently sponsored the Pella Unity Cup in Oke-Ogun, where many talents were discovered. As a result, this year’s edition is anticipated to serve as an opportunity to unveil more Talent act.

