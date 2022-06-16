PDP to screen Atiku’s running mate today

Former Foreign Affairs minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, is heading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee to screen the Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, on Thursday.

The party’s consultative panel set up to recommend a running mate for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, voted overwhelmingly to nominate the Rivers State governor on Tuesday.

However, he is yet to be formally announced as the vice presidential candidate to the former vice president.

The 17-member consultative committee led by the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was to determine who between him and his Delta and Akwa Ibom state colleagues, Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel, respectively, should be nominated.

Wike garnered a total of 13 out of a possible 16 votes. Three persons voted against him while the National Chairman of the party abstained from voting.

Wike was the first runners up to Atiku in the just-concluded presidential primary of the party.

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, said the National Working Committee (NWC) approved the nomination of the 11-man screening committee in pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of the party.

It said the members are to serve on the committee for “the screening/verifying of the nominated vice presidential candidate of our party for the 2023 general elections.:

With Ikimi as the chairman, members include Captain Idris Wada (retd), Chief Osita Chidoka, Mr Binta Bello, Honourable Austin Opara, Professor Aisha Madawaki, Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus and Fidelis Tapgun.





Dr. Akilu Indabawa was named as the Secretary while Mr. Sunday Omobo is the Administrative Secretary

The statement informed that the screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.