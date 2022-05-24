PDP NASS primaries: Ortom, Banky W, Ango Abdullahi’s son, Dankwambo, Tegbe, Ned Nwoko, Lar win

AMID various forms of drama, standard-bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to emerge following the House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly primaries of the party held across the country on Sunday and Monday.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, son of former Minister of Education, Professor Ango Abdullahi, ex-minister of Sports, Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi won the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the National Assembly.

Edo

Parallel primaries held in Edo State along the lines of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the party’s South-South zonal national chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

While the Orbih faction held its primaries at an event centre on Airport Road, the faction loyal to Obaseki gathered at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the same exercise.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were at the Orbih faction to monitor the exercise along some personnel of various security agencies.





At the Orbih faction end, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Ogbeide Ihama emerged as the sole candidate.

In Edo Central senatorial district, a former Minister of Works under ex- president Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Mike Onolememen, picked the PDP ticket in the Orbih faction, while the incumbent Senator Clifford Ordia emerged in the Obaseki’s led faction.

In Edo North, Pascal Ugbome, emerged the candidate of Orbih’s led primary while Mrs Victoria Edelokun won the ticket of Obaseki led delegates in the parallel primaries conducted.

Meanwhile, at the indoor sports hall of the Dr Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, where Obaseki’s delegates of the PDP converged, a former Majority leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Mathew Iduriyekemwen emerged as the candidate, defeating the incumbent Senator Mathew Uroghide.

From the governor’s camp, former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Kabiru Adjoto was declared winner in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency.

Delta

Billionaire husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and a former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko, emerged as candidate of the PDP to contest the Delta north senatorial election.

Nwoko scored 242 votes to defeat his rival, Paul Osaji with 67 votes. In the other senatorial districts, Evangelist Michael Diden emerged for Delta South while Chief Ighoyota Amori won in Delta Central.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu emerged to contest for the Aniocha/ Oshimili federal constituency seat.

Elumelu polled 80 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Pat Ajudua, a member of the state House of Assembly who got 35 votes.

The third contestant, Kanyinebi Banye Muoboso polled 17 votes.

A third term member, representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Ossai N. Ossai lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the PDP. From Ika Federal Constituency, Victor Nwokolo, the incumbent at the House of Representatives was returned to fly the flag of the PDP.

Bayelsa

Results of primaries held in Bayelsa State showed that former deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs Ebizi Brown emerged winner of Sagbama Constituency 3, while Honourable Pamoh Werinipre was winner of the Kolokuma-Opokuma Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly.

An incumbent, Honourable Gibson Munalayefa won the Ogbia Constituency 2 Primary, while Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei triumphed in Southern Ijaw Constituency 4.

Honourable Ted Elemeforo was declared winner in Yenagoa Constituency 3, with 8 votes to four votes of his opponent Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha.

In Ekeremor constituency 1, Honourable Tare Porri was returned unopposed after his co-aspirant withdrew voluntarily from the race.

A one-time Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Monday Obolo won the ticket Southern Ijaw Constituency-2 ticket, Bernard Kenebai got that of Sagbama Constituency 2.

Adamawa

Fourteen serving members of Adamawa state House of Assembly secured return tickets in the primary held across the state.

Those who secured their tickets included the deputy speaker and 13 others.

However, among those who lost out include the Speaker, Aminu Abbas Iya; the majority leader Hammatukur Yetusrri who are vying for seats at the National Assembly.

Oyo

Mr Joseph Tegbe was affirmed as PDP candidate for Oyo South Senatorial district while Chief Bisi Ilaka and Mr Akinwale Akinwole won as candidates for Oyo Central and Oyo North respectively.

In a keen contest, Lanre Sarumi got the PDP ticket for Ibadan North federal constituency, defeating other aspirants like Seun Olufade, Dada Awoleye, Taiwo Lekan-Salami, Bolanle Sarumi, Segun Olaleye and Toyin Balogun.

Honourable Oyeshina Oyedeji emerged in Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola constituency, while Mr Adetokunbo Adeaga won in Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency defeating Kunle Yusuf and others.

The incumbent member representing Ibadan North West/South West constituency, Honourable Stanley Adedeji got a ticket for his constituency, after his closest rival, Abayomi Fagbenro stepped down.

In Oluyole, former deputy chief of staff to the Oyo State governor, Honourable Olawale Mogbojubola emerged the party’s candidate for Oluyole federal constituency while Waheed Akintayo emerged for Oluyole State constituency.

Ondo

In Ondo, two-term lawmaker representing the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Akinyelure, on Monday, lost the bid to return to the Senate to a legal practitioner, Ifedayo Adedipe.

Adedipe scored 83 votes to emerge as the winner ahead of Akinyelure, who polled 58 votes, while a former chairman of PDP in the state, clement Faboyede, had 57 votes.

Meanwhile, ahead of the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, leaders of the party in Ilaje local government area have ceded the production of aspirants for Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency to Ese-Odo local government.

The decision was reached at a meeting which had in attendance the deputy governor, Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Wunmi Ilawole, Chief Glory Okuntade, Honourable Otito Atikase, Olorunimbe Tawose, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, among others.

The meeting endorsed a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo as the consensus candidate for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, while Abay- omi Akinruntan and Princess Olawunmi Fayemi were affirmed as consensus candidates for Ilaje constituencies I and II respectively.

Kano

Two factions of the PDP held primaries for House of Representatives, and the state House of Assembly seats of Kano State.

One was led by Shehu Wada Sagagi, while the other was under the leadership of Bello Hayatu Gwarzo. The Gwarzo-led faction conducted its primary election on Sunday night.

The other faction inclined to the Sagagi-led executive council conducted its primary election earlier than the Gwarzo faction across the 44 local governments.

A source within the INEC office in Kano said officials of the commission inspected the PDP primary but declined to specify which of the faction they inspected.

Abuja

Incumbent senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at the National Assembly, Senator Philip Aduda, emerged as the winner in the party primary just as incumbent member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Honourable Micah Jiba.

Similarly, the incumbent federal lawmaker for Abuja South Federal Constituency, Alhaji Hassan Sokodabo, is to stand again as standard bearer of the party in the 2023 election.

Gombe

Former Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Monday, emerged the party’s standard bearer for the Gombe North Senatorial district.

Malam Habu Zarma, who is the Returning Officer, said Dankwambo became the standard-bearer following the withdrawal of the other two contestants, Deputy Speaker and former member of the House of Representatives, Bayero Nafada and a businessman, Hamma Saleh.

Dankwambo is seeking to replace Saidu Alkali, the incumbent Senator representing the District.

Abia

Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji was declared the winner for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency. In Bende Federal Constitu- ency, a former House of Representative member, Nnenna Ukeje won.

Ekiti

A 29-year old entrepreneur, Henrich Akomolafe; son of former governor of Ekiti State, Joju Fayose and longstanding media aide to the former governor Ayo Fayose, Lere Olayinka emerged House of Representatives candidates of the PDP in Ekiti State.

While Akomolafe was affirmed winner by all the 99 delegates for Ekiti South federal constituency 1, Fayose’s son and Olayinka defeated other constants to pick the tickets of the party for the 2023 general election for Ekiti Central federal constituencies.

Also, a former governorship aspirant and Director General of Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Yinka Akerele, won the party ticket for Ekiti North Federal Constituency one, unopposed.

For Ekiti North Federal Constituency two, Babatunde Ajayi polled 63 votes to clinch the ticket, defeating Funmi Ogun, who had 33 votes.

Plateau

A third-term member of House of Representatives, Honourable Beni Lar who is also Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology emerged winner of the PDP ticket for Langtang North and South federal constituency of Plateau State.

He got the ticket through affirmation to contest the election slated for next year. Other interim results depicted that a member of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Peter Gyanden emerged candidate of PDP to contest the Barakin-Ladi and Riyom federal constituency in 2023.

Philip Jwey was declared winner of the PDP Primaries for Barkin Ladi constituency, Ishaku Maren, Bokkos State constituency; while a member representing Riyom Constituency Plateau House of Assembly, Honourable Timothy Dantong won for Riyom Constituency.

Other winners included Yusuf Atsen who emerged as the winner of the PDP primary election for Jos East State Constituency, Nannim Joseph for Langtang North, Fom Geottson, Jos South constituency, Ibrahim Agbalak for Rukuba/Irigwe constituency while Azi Danjuma won for Jos North-West constituency.

Ogun

Son of late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Rasheed, emerged as the PDP House of Assem- bly candidate for Ijebu North 1 State constituency.

Also, Yusuf Daisi emerged as the party’s candidate for Ijebu-Ode State constituency

Kaduna

Son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Sadik Ango, who is one of the 61 passengers abducted during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, won the party’s ticket for Sabon Gari federal constituency. Professor Ango Abdullahi who disclosed this in an interview on Monday, said his son won the primary in absentia.

Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Benue North-West senatorial district. Ortom was the sole aspirant for the party ticket.

The incumbent lawmaker representing Benue North-West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Oker’Jev, had said he would not seek re-election.

Lagos

A Nigerian musician, Mr Olubankole Wellington popularly called Banky W, was on Monday, declared winner of the PDP primaries for the Eti-Osa constituency House of Representatives ticket for the 2023 general elections, NAN reports.

Banky W had a landslide victory, polling 28 out of 31 votes cast by delegates at the primaries. His opponent, Mr Sam Aiboni polled three votes

Kwara

A former minister of Sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi emerged the PDP candidate for Kwara Central Senatorial district. Abdullahi was elected through a consensus arrangement and affirmation by delegates at the PDP’s senatorial primary that held at Mariam Event Centre, Ilorin, on Monday.

Similarly, a former senator, Rafiu Ibrahim was elected as the PDP’s flag bearer for Kwara South Senatorial District. Ibrahim also emerged through affirmation at the primary that was held in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state. In Kwara North, delegates did not agree on consensus, and opted for election to choose the candidate for the senatorial ticket. Two aspirants, Mr Adamu Bawa from Batonu axis, and Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi from Nupe axis contested.