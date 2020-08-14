PDP extends tenure of state caretaker committee members in Plateau

Crisis rocking Plateau State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes another dimension on Friday, following the extension of tenure of the State Caretaker Committee by one month by the National Secretariat of the party, even as aggrieved party members described the extension as a ploy to place some members of the committee at a vantage position over other contestants in the forthcoming state congress.

It would be recalled that the state congress of the party was early scheduled to hold last Wednesday but was abruptly postponed indefinitely by the National secretariat due to plethora of litigations by some members against the party, especially over the state congress.

Part of the grouse of the aggrieved members of the party was that it was unconstitutional to allow the former state executive of the party to continue as state caretaker committee when the chunk of them are re-contesting their various positions at the state level.

According to a letter by the National Secretariat of the party tagged “Plateau State Caretaker Committee Extension of Tenure” dated August 13th, 2020 signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu and addressed to Hon. Yakubu Chocho, made available to Saturday Tribune in Jos, the tenure of the caretaker committee led by Chocho was extended by another one month.

The content of the letter read thus: “I wish to convey the approval of the National Working Committee to extend the tenure of the caretaker committee for a period not exceeding 30 days, which shall commence at the end of the earlier approved 90 days life span of the tenure. The decision was taken after careful review of the general situation in the state and to accord the stakeholders time to reconcile.

“Accordingly, the current caretaker committee members shall continue in their respective capacity for an additional duration not exceeding 30 days, upon the expiration of the current tenure that is August 5th, 2020 to September 5th 2020”.

Apparently reacting to the extension, a revival Caretaker Committee Chairman Hon. Exodus Nandom Pyennap frowned at the extension adding that the National Secretariat of the party did not carry out a thorough investigation on the crisis rocking the party in the state.

“We have written series of letters to the National Secretariat inundating them with happenings in the party on the Plateau but it is like the people in Abuja are not interested in resolving the impasse by doing justice to the petition before them.

“Quite a lot of party members are disturbed that the former state executive members of the party who had indicated their interests to re-contested are allowed transmuting into caretaker committee. And we thought that the National Secretariat will retrace its step and do justices when their tenure expired this week but only to extend their tenure again, we are disturbed. The National Secretariat should carry out proper investigation to know what is happening in the state. Where is the fairness, these same people are contesting the election and you are appointing them as caretaker” he said.

