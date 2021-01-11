PDP congratulates Obiozor on emergence as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party also extolled the leaders and the people of the South-East for “their democratic credentials evinced in the successful election of a new leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.”

It described Prof. Obiozor as “a seasoned administrator, excellent diplomat, courageous nationalist and a firm voice in the fight for the entrenchment of democratic tenets of the rule of law, social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism and a credible electoral process in our country.”

The PDP noted the choice of Prof. Obiozor to lead the Ohanaeze Ndigbo “at this critical time in the history of our nation, particularly given his doggedness in fighting for constitutional all-inclusiveness as well as the elimination of all forms of social injustice, divisiveness, nepotism, sectional marginalization, constitutional violations and disregard for the sensibilities of the Nigerian people.”

The PDP, therefore, urged Prof. Obiozor to use his new assignment to further rally compatriots in the collective determination to rescue the nation from misrule and return her to the path of peace, national cohesion, mutual respect, adherence to the rule of law, social justice credible elections, economic prosperity and political stability.

The PDP commended the outgoing leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief John Nwodo, for a very fruitful tenure and urged the new leadership to continue on the path of success already laid by successive leadership of the organization.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…