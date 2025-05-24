PCRC inaugurates 15-member new exco in Imo

The National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Alhaji Mogaji Anamide, has inaugurated 15 new executive members to oversee the affairs of the Imo State chapter of the PCRC, with Evangelist (Dr.) Bathram Uzodinma appointed as Chairman.

During the ceremony, which coincided with the 41st anniversary celebration of the PCRC at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess in Owerri, Alhaji Mogaji charged the new executives to eschew arrogance, power tussles, and vindictiveness in the discharge of their duties.

He also urged the PCRC family in the state to extend the same support and cooperation to the new executive committee as they did to the former one.

Mogaji commended the outgoing executive, led by Chima Chukwunyere, for their exemplary performance, which he noted enhanced the credibility of the organization. He advised the new team to keep the flag flying through commitment and dedication to duty, in order to strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.

Earlier, in his remarks, the former Chairman of the PCRC in Imo State, Chima Chukwunyere—who was later elevated to the position of National Coordinator for reviving and revitalizing the body in the state—said that since joining the association in 1996 and assuming leadership in 2008, he had pragmatically and intuitively established weekly radio programmes. These were aimed at improving police-public relations and creating stronger public awareness of the dangers of cultism, drug addiction, hooliganism, and other social vices among students.

Insisting that the police remain friends of the public, Chukwunyere, who is also the MD/CEO of Domino Paramount Hotel, Owerri, revealed that between 2008 and the present, he had provided free hotel accommodation for police officers in transit, amounting to N7.6 million.

In his speech, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma—represented by the PPRO, ACP Henry Okoye—commended Alhaji Mogaji for fostering a strong relationship between the police and the public, noting that sustained partnership, trust, and collaboration are crucial for the continued success of both the police and the PCRC.

The CP described the PCRC’s school outreach programme as timely and a step in the right direction to curb juvenile delinquency in society.

He congratulated the new executive committee on their emergence and wished them a successful tenure.

In his inaugural speech, Evangelist Uzodinma pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him, promising a robust relationship between the police and the public.

He said, “I will set up a farm settlement for the police in the state, liaise with the Imo State Government to establish a housing estate for the police, and procure a bus for the PCRC in the state.”

Additionally, the new PCRC leader stated that he would honor fallen police heroes by initiating revolving soft loans for their widows, starting with N1 million. He also mentioned plans to provide mass transit bus services for the police.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE