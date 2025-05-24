Appointment of Yazid Danfulani as NAIC boss excites Zamfara APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has celebrated the appointment of one of its members, Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, as the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning by the Zamfara State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, it was disclosed that all State Executive members of the APC, party elders, and stakeholders have lauded President Tinubu for the appointment.

“We deeply appreciate the appointment of one of our active and promising members, Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, as the MD/CEO of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).”

The statement reads: “Sir, this appointment is certainly a source of pride to the people of Zamfara and will benefit Nigerians at large.

“We also wish to sincerely thank the state APC leader and immediate past Governor of Zamfara, Hon. Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, whose continued efforts have placed Zamfara State in an honorable position in the country.

“We assure you that this appointment will bring pride to the Tinubu-led administration. As a seasoned banker and technocrat, Hon. Yazid will undoubtedly deploy his vast experience and expertise in the discharge of this important national responsibility.

“We call on the new MD/CEO to continue to be a good ambassador of Zamfara State, which has largely contributed to his emergence as the new helmsman of NAIC.”

According to him, the appointment has brought immense joy and excitement, especially among the APC youths in the state, who celebrated the news.

“Yazid’s simplicity, truthfulness, and hard work will continue to drive his success in future endeavors.

“Words cannot fully express our gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this appointment. Our loyalty to Mr. President and the party remains unflinching.”

