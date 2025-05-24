Kolmani oil fields: Gombe, Bauchi officials meet NEPL, AOML to resolve operational concerns

Government officials from Gombe and Bauchi, have held a two-day meeting with representatives of NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and African Oil Movement Limited (AOML), the operators of the Kolmani Oil Field, to address and resolve operational concerns in the oil field.

The high-level engagement, which took place at the Government House, Gombe, was convened to seek clarifications on several actions already undertaken by AOML and to correct observed lapses in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), in a bid to forestall issues that have plagued other oil-producing regions.

The Gombe State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, in a statement, disclosed that the Joint Committee representing both Gombe and Bauchi States identified four critical areas of concern, including land acquisition, mishandling of FTO, noncompliance with Community Social Responsibility (CSR) by AOML and communication gap.

To address the identified issues, the Commissioner said, the Joint Committee resolved that land acquisition will be finalized once AOML provides the necessary payment documentation, while NEPL will follow up with AOML on settling the Freedom To Operate (FTO) fees for drilling.

Also, a thorough Needs Assessment will be carried out in host and impacted communities to guide Community Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and a structured communication protocol will be established to ensure effective engagement between the Kolmani Oil Field operators and all stakeholders.

He added that, “Participants at the meeting expressed appreciation for the timely intervention and reiterated their collective commitment to ensuring that the Kolmani Oil Field project progresses in a manner that benefits all stakeholders and adheres to the law.”

The Commissioner concluded, “They also reaffirmed their hopes that the long-awaited Northern oil and gas dream will finally be realised, bringing economic prosperity to the region”.

No official from the side of Bauchi was ready to talk when approached for comments at the end of the crucial meeting which is believed will solve the ownership problem of the area between the two states.

Recall the oil fields were discovered in the old Bauchi before Gombe was created in 1996. There has been a serious issue of ownership of the area by the two states, a development that has heightened tension among the communities.

