A false report circulating on social media and news outlets claiming that Sir Paul Chukwuma is being detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been debunked.

A statement signed by Obi Chukwuemeka, Media Assistant to Sir Paul Chukwuma, described the report as entirely false.

Chukwuemeka said, “We categorically state that this report is entirely false.”

He stated that contrary to the misleading information, Sir Paul Chukwuma is currently at work in his office and is not in detention.

He noted that Fides et Ratio, founded by Sir Paul Chukwuma, has consistently complied with contractual obligations and adhered to the principles of accountability and transparency.

He emphasized that the ICPC has the mandate to supervise contractual requirements and request documents to ensure compliance, adding that as a law-abiding company, Fides et Ratio would continue to collaborate with the ICPC to demonstrate adherence to regulatory provisions.

ALSO READ:Gov Otu commissions 200kVA solar power infrastructure

“The company is built on transparency and respect for the law,” Chukwuemeka said.

Chukwuemeka urged the general public to disregard any further misleading publications.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a false report circulating on Anambra social media platforms and other news outlets, alleging that Sir Paul Chukwuma is being detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). We wish to state categorically that this report is entirely false.

“Sir Paul Chukwuma is currently at work in his office and is not in detention. Fides et Ratio, founded by Sir Paul Chukwuma, has always complied with contractual obligations and adhered to the principles of accountability and transparency.

“The ICPC has the mandate to supervise contractual requirements and request documents to ensure compliance. Once requested, every law-abiding company is required to comply with the agency’s request and provide the requested documentation.

“Fides et Ratio will continue to collaborate with the ICPC to demonstrate adherence to regulatory provisions, as the company is built on transparency and respect for the law.”

“We urge the general public to disregard any further misleading publications,” the statement concluded.